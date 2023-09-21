Netflix Ordered to Face Defamation Lawsuit Central Park Five Prosecutor Linda Fairstein

A US District Judge has ruled that Netflix will be allowed to face a defamation lawsuit filed former Central Park Five prosecutor Linda Fairstein. In the series “When They See Us,” Fairstein was portrayed Felicity Huffman. The judge, Kevin Castel, said that there was plausible evidence that Netflix, along with director Ava DuVernay and writer-producer Attica Locke, acted with malice in their depiction of Fairstein.

Judge Castel stated in a 67-page decision that the writers of the series had focused on the most negative aspects of Fairstein’s character in order to intensify the dramatic tension. This portrayal, according to the judge, could be viewed as defamatory.

The series “When They See Us” tells the story of the Central Park Five, a group of young black men who were wrongfully convicted of attacking a woman in New York City’s Central Park in 1989. Fairstein was one of the prosecutors on the case, and she has faced significant criticism for her role in the wrongful convictions.

The ruling Judge Castel means that Fairstein’s lawsuit against Netflix will proceed. She is seeking damages for defamation, claiming that the portrayal of her in the series has negatively affected her personal and professional reputation.

This decision raises important questions about the portrayal of real-life individuals in fictionalized accounts. It also highlights the potential legal implications for networks and filmmakers when depicting public figures. The case will now move forward as the lawsuit progresses through the legal system.

