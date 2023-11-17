Comedian Matt Rife Takes the Stage with His Netflix Comedy Special

Los Angeles-based comedian Matt Rife has made a name for himself on TikTok, where he has amassed over 13 million followers. Known for his hilarious videos of crowd interactions at shows, Rife’s comedic prowess is now taking center stage with his very own Netflix comedy special, titled “Matt Rife: Natural Selection.”

In this highly anticipated special, Rife showcases his unique style of humor that has garnered him a massive following on social media platforms. From witty one-liners to relatable observational comedy, Rife’s performance is sure to have audiences in stitches.

While Rife’s popularity has exploded on TikTok, his live performances are where he truly shines. His ability to engage with the crowd and effortlessly adapt his act in real-time makes his shows a truly entertaining experience. Currently, Rife is in the midst of his Problematic World Tour, performing in various cities across the country.

Although his tour recently stopped in Columbus, Ohio for a pair of shows, fans in the area will have to wait for another opportunity to catch him live. While there are currently no Columbus shows on the horizon, Rife does have plans to perform in Kentucky and Indiana later this year.

For fans eagerly awaiting Rife’s Netflix comedy special, “Matt Rife: Natural Selection” is now available for streaming. Prepare to laugh out loud as Rife’s comedic genius comes to life on the small screen, delivering a dose of much-needed laughter.

FAQ:

Q: Where can I watch Matt Rife’s Netflix comedy special?

A: You can watch “Matt Rife: Natural Selection” on Netflix.

Q: Is there explicit language in the special?

A: Yes, the special does contain explicit language.

Q: Are there any upcoming shows in Columbus?

A: Currently, there are no Columbus shows on the horizon, but Matt Rife is planning to perform in Kentucky and Indiana later this year.