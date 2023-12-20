Florida Couple Falls Victim to Luxury Car Scam

In a shocking turn of events, a Florida couple has come forward to reveal that they were scammed Lux Auto Depot, a central Ohio used car dealership. What started as a business opportunity for realtor Stephen Jayne turned into a nightmare of fraudulent transactions and broken promises.

Jayne had seen a 2019 Lamborghini Urus listed on CarGurus.com and saw potential in renting out the luxury vehicle. He contacted Lux Auto Depot and spoke with a salesman who agreed on a price and accepted a $30,000 deposit. The couple was told that the car would be transported from California to their home in Orlando. However, months went and they still did not receive the Lamborghini.

Every time the couple inquired about the car, they were met with a different excuse or demand for more money. Lux Auto Depot cut off communication with them altogether, leaving them without a vehicle or a refund.

Consumer attorney Ron Burdge advises against purchasing cars online, as it is difficult to verify the condition of the vehicle and the credibility of the seller. Upon further investigation, Burdge discovered that the Lamborghini had been advertised for sale in multiple locations and had gone through auction yards in California several times. The whereabouts of the car remain unknown.

Wiring the deposit turned out to be a mistake, as the couple had no way of retrieving their money. While their chances of owning the exotic car are slim, the law is on their side. If the dealer fails to deliver the vehicle, they will face legal consequences.

Lux Auto Depot, which is licensed in Ohio, has an “F” rating from the Better Business Bureau and has had its accreditation revoked for not fulfilling contracts and not responding to consumer complaints. At least 31 consumers, including the Jaynes, have filed complaints against the dealership with the Ohio Attorney General.

CarGurus.com, the platform where the couple found the listing, is conducting a review of Lux Auto Depot’s violations of their dealer pricing and marketing policy. They claim to have measures in place to protect users from fraud and maintain a transparent marketplace.

This cautionary tale serves as a reminder to never put money down on a car sight unseen and to buy in person from a local merchant whenever possible. Face-to-face interactions provide a greater level of security and reliability.