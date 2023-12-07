Popular Central New York Wedding Venue Abruptly Closes, Leaving Couples in a Bind

Cazenovia, N.Y. – Owera Vineyards, a beloved wedding venue located in the town of Cazenovia, has announced its sudden closure. All events that were scheduled for 2024 have been canceled, according to the owner. The news comes as a shock to many brides and grooms who had meticulously planned their weddings at the venue.

Owera Vineyards has been catering to weddings and other events since 2013. With its picturesque location on the northern end of Cazenovia Lake, it quickly became a popular choice among couples in Central New York. However, the closure leaves couples scrambling to find alternative venues for their special day, as wedding venues in the region typically book up well in advance.

In an email to Syracuse.com | The Post-Standard, Peter Muserlian, co-owner of Owera, confirmed the closure and expressed the business’s commitment to help affected couples find replacement venues. However, he declined to provide further details about the reasons behind the closure.

While the tasting room at Owera remains closed, the farming, wine production, and distribution operations will continue. It is unclear whether this closure is temporary or permanent, as no official statement has been released regarding the future of Owera Vineyards.

The closure of Owera Vineyards comes after years of disputes with the town of Cazenovia over noise complaints and other disturbances during and after events. The winery had previously proposed constructing a permanent event building, but the plans faced opposition from neighbors and strict regulations imposed the town Planning Board. These conflicts may have played a role in the recent closure.

For now, couples who had their hearts set on Owera Vineyards for their wedding or reception will need to navigate the challenging task of finding an alternative venue. The sudden closure serves as a reminder of the uncertainties and challenges faced couples planning their big day.