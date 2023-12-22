Rare Thundersnow Expected to Hit Central New York This Weekend

Weather conditions in Central New York are set to take a dramatic turn this weekend as a thunderstorm collides with snowy weather. While this might not be great news for hunters hoping to squeeze in some last-minute deer hunting before the season ends, it does present a rare opportunity for locals to witness the elusive phenomenon known as thundersnow.

Thundersnow is an extremely uncommon event during the winter months. Thunderstorms typically form in warmer, more moist conditions, making them more common in spring and summer. However, under the right conditions, thundersnow can occur. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) explains that thundersnow can be found in areas with strong instability and abundant moisture above the surface, such as above a warm front. It can even occur downstream of bodies of water like the Great Salt Lake and the Great Lakes during lake-effect snowstorms.

Interestingly, the term “white lightning” is colloquially used to describe thunderstorms coinciding with snow. Additionally, did you know that 13 inches of snow equals one inch of rain, on average?

While the current forecast suggests minimal accumulation of snow this weekend due to the warm weather, some areas at higher elevations and closer to the Great Lakes might see more significant snowfall. The ground has yet to freeze completely, and the early-spring-like temperatures could prevent the snow from sticking to the ground. However, commuters should still be cautious, as wet roads can turn icy once temperatures drop below freezing.

Motorists are advised to take precautions on Monday morning, as potentially hazardous driving conditions are expected. It is recommended to allocate extra time for travel, reduce speed, and maintain a safe distance from the vehicle ahead.

Overall, Central New Yorkers are in for a weekend of unpredictable weather. While it may present some challenges, the rarity of thundersnow makes it a spectacle worth experiencing. Just be sure to stay safe and take the necessary precautions if you plan to venture out during the storm.