Home Sales in Massachusetts Decrease 25% as Prices Reach Record High

The housing market in Massachusetts is experiencing a significant decline in home sales, with a decrease of nearly 25% over the first eight months of 2023. The Warren Group reported that the median single-family home sale price has increased 6.2% on a year-over-year basis, reaching a record high of $600,000 in August. In addition, there were 5,753 single-family home sales in Massachusetts last month, down 23.6% compared to August 2022. Within the Greater Boston area, single-family home sales are down 25.5% year-to-date.

The median single-family home sale price within Interstate 495 was nearly $760,000 in August and stood at $720,000 year-to-date. These rising prices, along with increasing interest rates, have contributed to the decline in home sales in the state.

CVS Pharmacy on Front Street in Worcester to Close

CVS Pharmacy has confirmed the closure of its location on Front Street in Worcester, Massachusetts, effective November 1. The downtown Worcester store, which also serves as a convenience store and pharmacy, will be transferring all prescriptions to the CVS location at 400 Park Ave. Customers will have the option to fill their prescriptions at any CVS location.

The Front Street location was previously part of the Worcester Common Outlets and has been a staple in the area since 2005.

Massachusetts’ Biopharma Workforce Expanding Beyond Cambridge’s Life Sciences Hub

The biopharma industry in Massachusetts is increasingly expanding beyond Cambridge’s life sciences hub, according to a report from industry group MassBio. The report states that the state’s biopharma industry saw an increase in employment, with nearly 114,000 employees in 2022 compared to 106,779 in 2021.

The workforce growth extends to other counties, with a notable 18% increase in the biomanufacturing workforce in Worcester County and a 17% increase in the research and development workforce in Suffolk County.

Unum’s Tax Increment Finance Agreement in Worcester Decertified City Council

The City Council of Worcester unanimously voted to decertify the tax incremental finance (TIF) agreement for Unum’s property at 1 Mercantile St. after finding that the company did not meet the obligations of the agreement. Unum had previously announced in 2020 that it would transition its 400 employees to a permanent remote-work plan, which deviated from the original agreement.

The City Manager, Eric D. Batista, stated that Unum’s work model did not deliver the promised economic benefits to the city, with a report indicating that the insurance company has 331 remote employees, with only 65 residing in Worcester.

Davis Mega Maze Celebrates 25th Anniversary

Davis Mega Maze, located in Sterling, Massachusetts, is celebrating its 25th anniversary as a popular family attraction in the state. What started as a “bizarre idea” Larry Davis has now become one of Massachusetts’ top destinations for families during the fall season.

In addition to the maze itself, the attraction offers a festival-like atmosphere with activities such as a zip line, laser tag, inflatables, pedal carts, and Kansas City barbecue. The maze will be open until October 29, providing families with an enjoyable experience throughout the month.

Sources:

– The Warren Group

– CVS Pharmacy

– MassBio

– Worcester City Council

– Davis Mega Maze