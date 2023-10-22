Centennial Celebration for Bonardi’s Formalwear

Bonardi’s Formalwear, a beloved establishment on Highland Street with a branch in Sturbridge, is celebrating its 100th birthday. The store, known for its iconic storefront sign featuring a top hat, white gloves, and a walking cane, has been a staple in the city since it was founded in 1923 Frank J. Bonardi and William J. Menchini. The store originally started on Commercial Street but has since become a generational presence in the community.

Today, Bonardi’s Formalwear is still going strong under the leadership of siblings Dana Luzzo, James Chirchigno, and Gina Lehner. They continue the tradition of providing tailored and rentable tuxedos to their loyal customers.

In other news, Brody’s Diner has been crowned the Best Breakfast Place in Central Massachusetts. The Shrewsbury restaurant received the most votes in a reader poll conducted telegram.com. Brody’s emerged as the winner in the final round, capturing 67% of the 48,197 total votes. The diner gained attention in 2014 when Jerry Seinfeld filmed an episode of “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee” there.

Construction is also underway for a new office building at the corner of Shrewsbury Crossing plaza on Route 9 and Grafton Street. The 8,400-square-foot building will house Fidelity Investments, a financial services company based in Boston, with a staff of 35 employees. Fidelity is relocating from its current location in Shrewsbury Crossing I to the new building.

The Midtown Mall welcomes a new addition with the opening of The Clock Wine & Beer. The package store was approved for a license to sell malt and wine in 2021 and finally opened its doors after renovations. The store is divided into two rooms, one for beer and the other for wine, and occupies a 1,500-square-foot space.

Finally, demolition has begun on the vacant building at 195 Mill St., formerly the site of a Big D and Price Chopper supermarket. The property, which has been vacant for two decades, has been a longstanding issue for the community. An excavator and front-end loader are currently at the site, overseeing the demolition process.

With these developments and celebrations, the city of Shrewsbury continues to thrive and evolve, attracting businesses and preserving its rich history.

Sources:

– [Source 1]

– [Source 2]

– [Source 3]

– [Source 4]