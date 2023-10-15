New Big Y Supermarket Coming to Uxbridge

A new Big Y grocery store is set to be built along South Main Street in Uxbridge. The supermarket will have a 55,000-square-foot blueprint and will be constructed on 12.86 acres of land near the former Cocke ‘n Kettle restaurant. The project will cost $23 million, according to the state Executive Office of Economic Development. Big Y, which was founded in 1936, currently operates 69 supermarkets in Massachusetts and Connecticut.

Root & Press Coffee and Books to Relocate

Root & Press Coffee and Books, a coffee shop and bookstore located in Tatnuck Square, will be relocating to Shrewsbury Street due to insufficient space at its current location. The café and bookstore, known for its coffee, sandwiches, and good selection of books, will be moving to 156 Shrewsbury St. The new location was most recently occupied Beirut Bite.

Woo Juice Opens Second Location at Worcester Public Market

Woo Juice, a juice bar that promotes health and wellness, has opened its second location at the Worcester Public Market. The Licensing Commission approved the request, allowing Woo Juice to expand its presence in the city. The juice bar, which also has a location at the Midtown Mall, offers freshly pressed juices, smoothies, and wellness shots. All of Woo Juice’s drinks are named after specific places in Worcester.

Transforming Jefferson Mills into Upscale Apartments

A local developer has completed phase one of a $13.5-million renovation project at the Jefferson Mills complex on Main St. The project aims to transform two of the buildings into 63 upscale apartment units. The first building, consisting of 34 units ranging from one-bedroom to three-bedroom apartments, has welcomed its first tenants. The redevelopment of the Jefferson Mills complex brings new life to an area that was once bustling with textile manufacturing.

Spectrum Health Systems Acquires Former American Legion Post on Main St.

Spectrum Health Systems Inc. has purchased the former American Legion Post on Main St. in Main South. The organization paid $910,000 for the property. Although plans for the site are still being finalized, Spectrum has added the location to its mobile unit’s service route. There will be no changes in services to Worcester residents during this transition period. Spectrum also operates a clinic on Lincoln St.

