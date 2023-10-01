Local Grocer Reopens at New Location to Revamp Store

Grocer Lynn Cheney recently reopened her locally sourced grocery store, Maker to Main, at a new location on Harding St. Cheney made the decision to move after the pandemic caused a decline in foot traffic at her previous Main Street location. Maker to Main, which first opened in February 2020, aimed to bring local farm products, such as dairy, meat, and vegetables, to the mainstream market.

Another notable location in the city, One Exchange Place, has been left vacant since a flooding incident in mid-August. Tenants, including Michael’s Cigar Bar and Live Action Escapes, have been unable to return to the building due to damages caused the flood. The failure of the building’s sump pump allowed heavy rains to flood the transformer vault, with water levels rising up to 16 inches. Repairs are expected to take several months.

Meanwhile, Boston restaurateur Hector Piña plans to open an upscale Puerto Rican restaurant at the historic Bull Mansion on Pearl St. Piña, who owns four Latin restaurants in Boston with his wife, sees Worcester as the natural next move for their business. The restaurant, named Vejigantes DTW (Downtown Worcester), could potentially open in mid-November.

The Turgeon Funeral Home, located at 56 Main St. in Millbury, is currently up for sale. The nearly two-century-old home, jokingly referred to as “probably haunted” realty company Media Realty, has a rich history. It was built in 1850 as a wedding present and was later acquired the Turgeon family in the 1940s. After being a family-owned funeral home for over 70 years, the owner recently retired.

In Leicester, five former Becker College buildings were sold at an auction for over $1.2 million. The buildings, once used as dormitories, were part of the town’s acquisition from Becker College when the school permanently closed in 2021. Some of the buildings have been repurposed as Leicester High School’s new campus, while others now serve as shelters for families in need of transitional housing.

These developments highlight the ever-changing landscape of local businesses and properties in the city, as entrepreneurs adapt and repurpose spaces to meet the evolving needs of the community.

Sources:

– [Source 1]

– [Source 2]

– [Source 3]

– [Source 4]

– [Source 5]