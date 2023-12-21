High School Graduate Named Teacher of the Year

Jenna Cloninger, a former high school graduate, has been honored with the prestigious title of Teacher of the Year. Cloninger, who now teaches oceanography at Central Gwinnett High School, received the accolade during a ceremony at the Gas South Convention Center.

Cloninger’s journey to becoming an award-winning teacher began over a decade ago as she was preparing to earn her diploma. With hard work and determination, she has now become a role model and inspiration for her students.

Throughout her teaching career, Cloninger has demonstrated a deep passion for her subject matter and a commitment to providing a high-quality education for her students. By utilizing innovative teaching strategies and fostering a positive classroom environment, she has successfully engaged her students in the fascinating world of oceanography.

Cloninger’s dedication to her profession is evident in the impact she has had on her students’ lives. Many of her former students credit her for sparking their interest in STEM fields and pursuing careers in marine biology. Her ability to make complex concepts easily understandable and relatable is what sets her apart as an exceptional educator.

In addition to her teaching responsibilities, Cloninger also actively participates in various extracurricular activities that enrich her students’ learning experience. She organizes field trips to local aquatic centers and invites guest speakers from the field to give presentations.

As she accepts the Teacher of the Year award, Cloninger remains humble and grateful for the recognition. She sees this honor as a testament to the hard work and dedication of all teachers who strive to make a positive impact on their students’ lives.

In conclusion, Jenna Cloninger’s remarkable journey from high school graduate to Teacher of the Year serves as an inspiration to educators and students alike. Her passion for teaching and dedication to her students make her a deserving recipient of this prestigious award.