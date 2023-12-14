Colder Temperatures in Central Florida Prompt Layering Up

Central Florida residents are waking up to another chilly morning with temperatures starting in the 50s and even dipping into the 40s in some areas. Despite the presence of sunshine, it will still feel cold throughout the day. The mercury will slowly rise into the range of low to upper 60s later on, but a breezy wind of 10-20 mph will add an extra chill to the air, making it necessary to bundle up.

As night falls, expect the cold temperatures to persist. The mercury will drop into the 30s, 40s, and 50s, making it prudent to keep warm during evening activities. However, relief is in sight as temperatures are predicted to rise back into the upper 60s and lower 70s tomorrow afternoon. If you’re participating in Friday morning’s Share Your Christmas event, prepare for a chilly start with temperatures dropping into the 40s and 50s. However, with plenty of sunshine and a southeastern wind, the afternoon will become pleasant as temperatures warm up into the lower and middle 70s.

The weekend will begin on a warm note, with temperatures reaching the upper 70s and lower 80s. Expect mostly sunny and dry conditions, although there might be a slight chance of isolated showers on Saturday. Changes are expected on Sunday afternoon as a cold front approaches, bringing scattered rain and storms the afternoon and evening. However, the rain is expected to clear out late on Sunday, leading to a dry start to the workweek.

Monday will bring a mix of sun and clouds, with rain-free conditions prevailing. Thanks to the cold front on Sunday, high temperatures will drop into the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Remember to dress warmly and stay prepared for the changing weather conditions in Central Florida.