New School Welcome Center Faces Backlash over Censored Post

The New School Welcome Center’s Instagram page, known for its casual and student-driven content, recently found itself at the center of a censorship scandal. The controversy erupted when a student worker shared her experience during a university-sponsored trip to Palestine in a post that was subsequently removed the school administration. The student worker, who wishes to remain anonymous for her own safety, expressed her disappointment at being silenced the university despite the fact that every post on the Instagram page is intended to showcase student opinions.

The Welcome Center’s Instagram account is primarily managed student workers who take turns hosting an “Instagram takeover” to offer a glimpse into the daily lives of New School students. These takeovers aim to present an unfiltered perspective on student life without direct influence from the university. The student who made the deleted post emphasized that the intention behind the takeover was to highlight students’ activities, perspectives, and the happenings in New York City.

The post in question had undergone a thorough vetting process the Welcome Center’s management and media team. However, it was met with intense backlash from Instagram users, prompting the university administration to demand its immediate removal for supposed violation of school policy. The removal of the post sparked a wave of support from students who believed that the university should take a more vocal stance on global conflicts.

Despite the controversy and subsequent deletion of the post, the student worker stood her decision to share her experience and express her opinions. She believed in the importance of speaking up and telling the truth, and felt that her post had the potential to make a meaningful impact. The removal of the post not only silenced her, but also raised concerns among her colleagues at the Welcome Center, who feared potential repercussions for their jobs.

While the exact reasons behind the administration’s decision to remove the post remain unclear, the incident has sparked a larger conversation about freedom of expression and the role of universities in shaping public discourse. It serves as a reminder of the challenges faced student social media managers in navigating the fine line between personal opinions and institutional guidelines.

