WhatsApp Updates Security and Service for Users

WhatsApp, the popular messaging application, is constantly developing updates to protect its users and their mobile devices. These updates ensure that user data, conversations, and interactions remain secure and confidential. Not only does WhatsApp prioritize security, but it also continuously improves its resources to enhance the messaging service according to the needs of its millions of users.
Since its establishment a decade ago, WhatsApp has become the preferred method of communication for millions of people worldwide. This innovative form of communication allows for dynamic and expressive interaction, offering features like emojis, stickers, and gifs to personalize messages. Users can also easily send audio and video files. The only requirement for using WhatsApp is a mobile device and an internet connection.
However, there are some changes on the horizon. According to information from WhatsApp’s Help Center and application blog, starting from October 24, 2023, Android devices with operating systems Android 5.0 and higher will require an update to continue using WhatsApp. Devices with Android OS 4.1 and older, as well as iPhones with iOS 12 and older, and KaiOS 2.5.0 devices, including JioPhone and JioPhone 2, will no longer have WhatsApp support.
Below is a list of specific phone models that will no longer have WhatsApp services beginning in October:
- Archos 53 Platinum
- Faea F1
- THL W8
- Samsung Galaxy X2 case
- Huawei Ascend Mate
- Huawei Ascend G740
- Huawei Ascend D2
- Lenovo A820
- LG Optimus L3 II Dual
- LG Optimus L5 II
- LG Optimus F5
- LG Optimus L3 II
- LG Optimus L7 II
- LG Optimus L5 Dual
- LG Optimus L7 Dual
- LG Optimus F3
- LG Optimus F3Q
- LG Optimus L2 II
- LG Optimus L4 II
- LG Optimus F6
- LG Promulgate
- LG Lucid 2
- Samsung Galaxy Core
- Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite
- Samsung Galaxy Ace 2
- Samsung Galaxy S3 Mini
- Samsung Galaxy Trend II
- Sony Xperia M
- Wiko Cink Cinco
- Winko Noche Oscura
- ZTE V956
- UMI X2
- ZTE Grand S Flex
- ZTE Grand Memo
- iPhone 6s
- iPhone 6s Plus
- iPhone SE (first generation)
WhatsApp is dedicated to providing a secure and efficient messaging service for its users. By continuously updating security measures and adapting to evolving technology, WhatsApp ensures that its users can communicate with peace of mind.
Sources:
– WhatsApp Help Center
– WhatsApp Application Blog