WhatsApp Updates Security and Service for Users

WhatsApp, the popular messaging application, is constantly developing updates to protect its users and their mobile devices. These updates ensure that user data, conversations, and interactions remain secure and confidential. Not only does WhatsApp prioritize security, but it also continuously improves its resources to enhance the messaging service according to the needs of its millions of users.

Since its establishment a decade ago, WhatsApp has become the preferred method of communication for millions of people worldwide. This innovative form of communication allows for dynamic and expressive interaction, offering features like emojis, stickers, and gifs to personalize messages. Users can also easily send audio and video files. The only requirement for using WhatsApp is a mobile device and an internet connection.

However, there are some changes on the horizon. According to information from WhatsApp’s Help Center and application blog, starting from October 24, 2023, Android devices with operating systems Android 5.0 and higher will require an update to continue using WhatsApp. Devices with Android OS 4.1 and older, as well as iPhones with iOS 12 and older, and KaiOS 2.5.0 devices, including JioPhone and JioPhone 2, will no longer have WhatsApp support.

Below is a list of specific phone models that will no longer have WhatsApp services beginning in October:

Archos 53 Platinum

Faea F1

THL W8

Samsung Galaxy X2 case

Huawei Ascend Mate

Huawei Ascend G740

Huawei Ascend D2

Lenovo A820

LG Optimus L3 II Dual

LG Optimus L5 II

LG Optimus F5

LG Optimus L3 II

LG Optimus L7 II

LG Optimus L5 Dual

LG Optimus L7 Dual

LG Optimus F3

LG Optimus F3Q

LG Optimus L2 II

LG Optimus L4 II

LG Optimus F6

LG Promulgate

LG Lucid 2

Samsung Galaxy Core

Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite

Samsung Galaxy Ace 2

Samsung Galaxy S3 Mini

Samsung Galaxy Trend II

Sony Xperia M

Wiko Cink Cinco

Winko Noche Oscura

ZTE V956

UMI X2

ZTE Grand S Flex

ZTE Grand Memo

iPhone 6s

iPhone 6s Plus

iPhone SE (first generation)

WhatsApp is dedicated to providing a secure and efficient messaging service for its users. By continuously updating security measures and adapting to evolving technology, WhatsApp ensures that its users can communicate with peace of mind.

Sources:

– WhatsApp Help Center

– WhatsApp Application Blog