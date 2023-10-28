Boston Celtics Honor Maine Shooting Victims in Season Opener

In a touching gesture of solidarity, the Boston Celtics paid tribute to the victims of the recent mass shooting in Maine during their season opener on Friday night. The Celtics players donned the warmups of their NBA G League affiliate, the Maine Celtics, before the game. Throughout the game, they wore a band on their jerseys that displayed the word “Maine,” symbolizing their support for the state as it recovers from the tragic event.

Fans at the TD Garden also joined in honoring the victims with a pregame moment of silence. The jumbotron displayed an image of the outline of the state in green and white, further emphasizing the Celtics’ profound empathy for the affected community.

This demonstration of unity and compassion follows a social media controversy surrounding the Celtics’ response to the shooting. In an earlier post, which has since been removed, the team offered their “thoughts” to the city of Lewiston alongside a picture of All-Star forward Jayson Tatum and the final score of a previous game.

Despite the social media misstep, the Celtics managed to focus on the game and emerged victorious with a 119-111 win against the Miami Heat. They currently hold a 2-0 record for the season.

As the Celtics continue their campaign, they look forward to their next game against the Washington Wizards on Monday. This will be an opportunity for the team to redirect the narrative towards their on-court performance and their unwavering support for the Maine community.

