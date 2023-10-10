The Celtics Face Off Against the Knicks in Preseason Matchup

The Boston Celtics are set to take on the New York Knicks in a preseason game at Madison Square Garden. This will be the Celtics’ second game of the preseason, and they will be looking to improve their record to 2-0. However, they will be without their top six players for this game, as Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, Al Horford, Kristaps Porzingis, Jrue Holiday, and Derrick White will all be sitting out after playing significant minutes in their previous game against the Philadelphia 76ers.

In the absence of these players, the Celtics will be relying on their young and less experienced players to step up and fill their roles. Payton Pritchard, Dalano Banton, Sam Hauser, Oshae Brissett, and Luke Kornet are expected to start in place of the missing starters. Pritchard, in particular, had an impressive performance in the previous game, scoring 26 points and signing a contract extension worth $30 million.

The game will be broadcasted on NBC Sports Boston in New England, and for those without cable, it can be streamed on platforms such as Sling and fuboTV. The Celtics will be looking to build chemistry and test their younger players in this matchup against the Knicks.

In other preseason games, the Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Chicago Bulls 105-102, with Marjon Beauchamp leading the Bucks with 18 points. The Phoenix Suns won against the Detroit Pistons in overtime, despite squandering a 20-point lead in the fourth quarter. Grayson Allen had an impressive performance, scoring 18 points for the Suns. The Memphis Grizzlies came out on top in a close game against the Indiana Pacers in overtime, with Jake LaRavia leading the Grizzlies with five crucial points at the end of the game. Lastly, the Toronto Raptors secured a win against the Sacramento Kings, with Gary Trent Jr. scoring 22 points for the Raptors.

These preseason games serve as an opportunity for teams to assess their roster and make adjustments before the start of the regular season. It allows players, both established and new, to gain valuable playing time and build chemistry with their teams.

