The Celtics Prepare for Preseason Rematch Against the Knicks

The Boston Celtics are set to face the New York Knicks in a preseason preview of their regular season opener. In their last matchup, the Celtics fell to the Knicks, but their top six players were sitting out. However, for Tuesday’s game, all of the Celtics’ stars will be available.

Coach Joe Mazzulla is looking forward to tinkering with his new additions, Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis, as well as experimenting with potential starting lineups. The Celtics are hoping to bounce back from their previous loss and gain some momentum heading into the regular season.

The game will take place at 7:30 p.m. ET at TD Garden in Boston and will be televised on NBC Sports Boston in New England. Fans without cable can stream the game on smart TVs and streaming devices through platforms such as Sling and fuboTV, both of which offer a free trial.

While the Celtics prepare for their preseason rematch, the Memphis Grizzlies have their sights set on becoming the best defensive team in the NBA this season. Marcus Smart, who was traded to the Grizzlies in June, believes that the team has the potential to achieve this goal.

Memphis already had a strong defensive ranking last season, thanks in part to Jaren Jackson Jr., the 2023 Defensive Player of the Year. However, with the addition of Smart, who won the same award in 2022, the Grizzlies have an opportunity to reach new heights defensively.

The Grizzlies traded Dillon Brooks to the Houston Rockets to make room for Smart. General manager Zach Kleiman had not expected the Celtics to part with Smart, who had played an integral role in Boston’s defensive success. Smart is a three-time NBA All-Defensive First Team selection and has also won the NBA Hustle Award multiple times.

With the combination of Smart and Jackson on the court, the Grizzlies hope to solidify their defensive foundation and make a run for the championship. Jackson, in particular, aims to use his strong physique to his advantage and become a dominant force on both ends of the court.

Smart’s experience in the NBA playoffs and Finals makes him a valuable resource for the Grizzlies’ younger players. Coach Taylor Jenkins expects Smart to make a seamless transition into the team and provide leadership both on offense and defense.

As for the Celtics, they remain confident in their abilities and are not phased the previous loss to the Knicks. They are focused on the long-term goal of a successful season and are ready to showcase their skills in the upcoming preseason rematch.

