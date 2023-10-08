Boston Celtics Kick Off Preseason With New Roster and High Hopes

The Boston Celtics are set to begin their preseason with a game against the Philadelphia 76ers at home. After a busy offseason that saw significant changes to the roster, Celtics fans are excited to see how the team will perform on the court.

The Celtics’ front office made some big moves, adding Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis to the team while saying goodbye to longtime Celtics players Marcus Smart, Rob Williams, and Grant Williams. Fans can expect to see some experimentation with different lineups during the preseason games, but the starters are unlikely to play heavy minutes.

The game will take place at TD Garden in Boston and will be televised on NBC Sports Boston in New England. For those outside of the region, the game will be broadcast nationally on ESPN. Fans who want to stream the game can do so on WatchESPN, NBC Sports, Sling, or fuboTV.

Since acquiring Jrue Holiday, Celtics’ head coach Brad Stevens has been impressed with his impact on the team. Stevens spoke highly of the togetherness, excitement, and competitiveness that Holiday brings to the Celtics. The team hopes that Holiday’s presence will help them compete for a championship, which has been elusive for the Celtics over the past 15 years.

In addition to Holiday, the Celtics have a strong core of players, including Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. With the addition of Kristaps Porzingis, the Celtics are considered one of the favorites to win it all according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Although the Celtics had to part ways with some talented players, they are determined to do whatever it takes to build a championship team. Celtics ownership is committed to adding players who bring character, commitment, and extreme talent to the roster.

The game against the 76ers will be a test of the Celtics’ new lineup and a chance for fans to see how the team is coming together. As the preseason progresses, Celtics fans will be keeping a close eye on how the team develops and if they can live up to the high expectations set for them.

