The Celtics Defeat the 76ers in Preseason Matchup

The Boston Celtics emerged victorious in their preseason game against the Philadelphia 76ers with a final score of 114-106. The Celtics’ Payton Pritchard, who had recently signed a four-year, $30 million contract extension, led the team in scoring with 26 points. Pritchard’s performance included shooting 6 for 11 from beyond the arc. Jaylen Brown contributed 19 points, while Kristaps Porzingis added 17 points to the Celtics’ total. Jayson Tatum recorded a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds.

On the 76ers’ side, Tyrese Maxey led the team in scoring with 24 points, accompanied four assists. Jaden Springer contributed 14 points, while Tobias Harris recorded 13 points and seven rebounds. The reigning NBA MVP, Joel Embiid, did not play in the game, and neither did James Harden, who has been seeking a trade.

The Celtics’ victory came after a loss to the New York Knicks in their previous preseason matchup. The team’s top-6 players did not participate in that game, which took place at Madison Square Garden. The Celtics will face the 76ers again in their upcoming matchup in Philadelphia.

Wednesday’s game between the Celtics and the 76ers took place at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The game was broadcasted on TV via NBC Sports Boston in New England. Those outside of the New England market were able to stream the game on NBA TV nationally. Streaming options included NBC Sports, Sling, and fuboTV.

