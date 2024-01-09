DJ Khaled Tees Off with Celtic’s Dermot Desmond on Barbados Golf Course

DJ Khaled, the larger-than-life icon of the music world, surprised fans over the weekend with an exclusive Instagram post featuring a golf outing with Celtic’s majority shareholder, Dermot Desmond. The viral image captured the two personalities engaged in conversation on a picturesque golf course in Barbados.

DJ Khaled’s rise to fame began as a passionate radio host and has since evolved into a multifaceted career as a DJ, record producer, and influential figure in the entertainment industry. Known for his energetic presence, catchy anthems, and signature catchphrases, he has gathered a massive following of 38 million on Instagram alone.

The image of Desmond and Khaled on the golf course has sparked conversations among Celtic fans on social media. Some supporters expressed concerns about the involvement of the majority shareholder in leisure activities while crucial decisions, particularly related to the upcoming January transfer window, are pending. However, it is pointed out that Desmond is actively involved in the club’s affairs and relies on his trusted team to handle day-to-day operations.

This unexpected encounter between DJ Khaled and Dermot Desmond has left fans wondering if there could be a potential collaboration between the hip-hop superstar and the football club. Speculation has already begun, with light-hearted suggestions that Khaled might be joining Celtic in some capacity or even contributing to the club’s finances through a “Paradise Windfall” deal.

While the true purpose of their meeting remains unknown, it is clear that the paths of these two influential figures have crossed on the golf course, creating a buzz among fans and leaving room for future possibilities.