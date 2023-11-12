How to Watch the Exciting Showdown between Celtic and Aberdeen

Fresh Perspective on the Scottish Premiership

The upcoming clash between Celtic and Aberdeen promises to be a thrilling encounter in Scotland’s premier division. Celtic has been dominating the league this season, demonstrating their strength with 10 wins and two draws. Their impressive performance puts them at the top of the table, eight points ahead of their arch-rivals, Rangers.

Meanwhile, Aberdeen has had a somewhat inconsistent start to their 2023/24 campaign, securing only 12 points from their first 10 games. However, they have shown signs of improvement, winning three of their last five matches. A victory over Celtic on Sunday could catapult them up to the fifth position in the standings.

How to Watch

If you’re eager to catch this exciting match, here’s what you need to know:

TV Channel: The game will be broadcasted on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football, and Sky Sports Ultra HDR.

Streaming: You can also stream the encounter online through the aforementioned channels.

Team News

Celtic:

– Japanese midfielder Reo Hatate and forward Liel Abada are currently nursing injuries.

– Stephen Welsh, the Scottish center-back, is also sidelined as he recovers from a knock.

Aberdeen:

– English forward Shayden Morris and left-back James McGary won’t be available for selection due to hamstring injuries.

Predicted Lineups

Celtic Predicted XI: Hart; Johnston, Carter-Vickers, Scales, Taylor; Turnbull, McGregor, O’Riley; Palma, Furuhashi, Maeda

Aberdeen Predicted XI: Roos; Devlin, Gartenmann, Rubezic, Jensen, McKenzie; Polvara, Shinnie, Barron, McGrath; Duk

Get ready for an engaging match between two formidable teams in the Scottish Premiership!