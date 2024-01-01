Celtic Eyeing Portuguese Left-Back Tiago Araujo for January Transfer

Celtic ended 2023 on a high note with a sensational victory over their arch-rivals, the Rangers, at Parkhead. Despite criticism due to recent disappointing performances, Brendan Rodgers’ team defied expectations and emerged triumphant. While the Rangers continued to struggle in Glasgow derbies, Celtic displayed their trademark resilience and determination.

During the match, Celtic showcased their attacking prowess with two extraordinary goals. Paulo Bernardo, who initially faced difficulties adapting to life at Parkhead, silenced his critics with a stunning opener. In addition, Kyogo demonstrated his brilliance with a goal of his own, adding to Celtic’s impressive tally.

As the victory over the Rangers fueled optimism, Celtic now shifts their focus to the upcoming January transfer window. Despite their recent win, the team acknowledges the need for improvement and additional signings. One area requiring reinforcements is the left-back position, prompting interest in Tiago Araujo. Recent social media activity involving the player has sparked curiosity.

After the Glasgow Derby win, Bernardo excitedly shared a celebratory post on Instagram. Araujo engaged in the comments section, asking, “Have you scored yet?” along with three emojis. While it could be interpreted merely as friendly banter between former youth teammates from Benfica, it has generated speculation about Araujo potentially joining Celtic in January.

Currently playing for Estoril, Araujo’s possible transfer fee is estimated to be around £4 million. Celtic will undoubtedly weigh their options and consider making a move for the talented Portuguese left-back. Fans eagerly anticipate the outcome and potential impact Araujo could have on the team’s defensive line. The January transfer window may prove pivotal for Celtic’s pursuit of silverware in the second half of the season.