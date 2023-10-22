Celtic Players React to Dominant Victory on Instagram

Celtic players have taken to Instagram to share their thoughts on their impressive 4-1 win against Hearts at Tynecastle. The team delivered a dominant performance, with goals from Matt O’Riley, Daizen Maeda, Kyogo Furuhashi, and Tomoki Iwata securing the victory.

Goalkeeper Joe Hart gave a special shout-out to Tomoki Iwata on social media, highlighting his teammate’s first goal for Celtic. Hart expressed his admiration for Iwata’s performance, indicating that he is highly regarded within the squad.

Iwata responded to Hart’s praise with a series of emojis, expressing his happiness and gratitude. He mentioned that the wait for his first goal was a long one but that the moment was unforgettable for him.

Other Celtic players, including Greg Taylor, Matt O’Riley, and Daizen Maeda, also congratulated Iwata on his achievement. O’Riley referred to him as “my machine,” emphasizing his reputation within the team.

This recognition comes as no surprise, as former manager Brendan Rodgers had previously praised Iwata for his hard work in training. Iwata’s dedication and effort have clearly caught the attention of his teammates, including dressing room leader Joe Hart.

Additionally, Luis Palma used his own Instagram page to share a catchphrase coined current Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou: “We never stop.” This mentality, instilled Postecoglou, continues to shine through in the team’s performances.

Overall, this dominant victory and the team’s camaraderie on social media reflect the positive and determined spirit within the Celtic squad.

