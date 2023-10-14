Liam Scales Faces Former Celtic Teammate Giorgos Giakoumakis in International Clash

In a recent international match, Liam Scales, formerly of Celtic, had to go up against his former teammate Giorgos Giakoumakis. Scales, who now plays for the Republic of Ireland, made his debut for his national team in Dublin. It was a significant milestone for Scales, who has been on a remarkable rise in his career.

Under the management of Stephen Kenny, Scales was given the opportunity to start the match. However, his former Celtic teammate, Giakoumakis, had the upper hand on the evening, as his team, Greece, emerged victorious with a 2-0 win. This result keeps Greece in the running for qualifying for Euro 2024, while Ireland won’t be participating in the tournament.

Giakoumakis played a crucial role in the victory, scoring the opening goal with a powerful header from a cross Konstantinos Tsimikas. After the game, Giakoumakis took to Instagram to share his joy, unfortunately, featuring Scales in the background of the photos and videos.

Scales and Giakoumakis spent a season together at Celtic Park when both players joined at the beginning of the Ange Postecoglou revolution in 2021. However, their fortunes diverged during that campaign. While Giakoumakis became a key player in Celtic’s title win, Scales struggled for game time and was loaned out to Aberdeen last season.

Fortunately, Scales is now an integral part of Brendan Rodgers’ plans at Celtic. On the other hand, Giakoumakis currently plays for Atlanta United in the MLS, which is a disappointment for Celtic fans who witnessed his potential during his time at the club.

In summary, Liam Scales’ international debut for the Republic of Ireland saw him face off against his former Celtic teammate Giorgos Giakoumakis. Although Giakoumakis had the upper hand in their recent clash, Scales has made significant progress in his career and is now an important player for Celtic.

Definitions:

– Celtic: Refers to Celtic Football Club, a professional football club based in Glasgow, Scotland.

– Giorgos Giakoumakis: Greek professional footballer who played for Celtic and currently plays for Atlanta United.

– Liam Scales: Irish professional footballer who plays as a defender for Celtic and the Republic of Ireland national team.

– Euro 2024: UEFA European Football Championship scheduled to take place in 2024.

– MLS: Major League Soccer, the top professional soccer league in the United States and Canada.

