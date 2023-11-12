Are Celebrity Documentaries the New Norm?

The landscape of fame has undergone a significant transformation in recent years. Gone are the days of old-school movie stars with an air of mystery and glamour. These days, authenticity and relatability seem to be the keys to celebrity status, and this shift is reflected in the rise of celebrity documentaries.

Streaming platforms are capitalizing on viewers’ insatiable appetite for glimpses into the lives of their favorite stars. From David and Victoria Beckham to Sylvester Stallone, celebrities are inviting audiences into their worlds, sharing their memories, vulnerabilities, and even their anguish. These documentaries have become cultural moments, sparking viral clips and memes that resonate with audiences.

But why the sudden surge in celebrity documentaries? According to University of Melbourne associate professor Lauren Rosewarne, it’s not just about vanity or relitigating the past. In today’s media landscape, celebrities are expected to cultivate their personal brands and make themselves accessible to their fans. Social media has created a sense of constant access, and celebrity documentaries provide another avenue to give audiences the intimate access they crave.

For younger celebrities, like Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift, these documentaries are yet another tool in their marketing arsenal. By sharing personal stories and experiences, they hope to forge a personal connection with their fans and ultimately sell concert tickets, albums, and cosmetics.

The trend of celebrity documentaries can be traced back to two commercially successful projects. The biopic “Bohemian Rhapsody” and the Michael Jordan miniseries “The Last Dance” ignited interest and nostalgia among audiences, paving the way for similar documentary-style content. Streaming platforms, in particular, are eager to capitalize on these successes and compete for viewer attention.

In an era where content is king, celebrity documentaries offer a captivating glimpse behind the scenes, allowing fans to feel a sense of connection and authenticity. As long as audiences continue to demand more, the trend of celebrity documentaries is likely to stay firmly entrenched in popular culture.

