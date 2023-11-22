New Article: The Unforgettable Night at F1 Grand Prix in Las Vegas

The Las Vegas Grand Prix may have come to a close, but the memories of the star-studded event still linger. Celebrities from all walks of life descended upon the city, adding a touch of glamour and excitement to the already exhilarating race. While the cars sped through the tracks, the famous faces were making their own waves in the VIP areas and exclusive afterparties.

Wynn’s Ultimate Race Week extended party at The After Wynn was the place to be. Co-hosted industry powerhouses such as Wynn CEO Craig Billings, h.wood group co-founders John Terzian and Brian Toll, Bond Hospitality, and Carver Road Hospitality, the event was a magnet for A-listers. Quest Love provided the energetic beats as leading names like Justin Bieber, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Tobey Maguire rubbed shoulders with sports stars like James Harden and Odell Beckham Jr.

Not to be outdone, XS and Encore Beach Club also played host to their fair share of VIP guests. TikTok influencer Alix Earle brought her magic to the DJ booth at XS, while Tyla mesmerized the crowd with her performance at the ESPN Presents party at Encore Beach Club. The star power was unmatched, with the likes of Lewis Hamilton, Calvin Harris, and Kelsea Ballerini adding to the electrifying atmosphere.

Away from the racecourse, other prominent figures enjoyed the hospitality of MGM Resorts International. Brad Pitt watched the race from a private balcony at The Signature at MGM Grand, while Sofia Vergara indulged in a haute French brunch at Bardot Brasserie in Aria. Kate Beckinsale and Kevin O’Leary were spotted at the grand opening of LPM Restaurant & Bar at the Cosmopolitan, while Terry Crews savored his meal at Best Friend Roy Choi at Park MGM.

Resorts World also made sure to leave a lasting impression with its Turn 66 late-night hospitality series at Allē Lounge. Richie Akiva, the nightlife tycoon, played host to an exclusive event on the 66th floor of the Crockford Tower. The star-studded affair welcomed famous faces such as Travis Scott, Zedd, and Swae Lee, who partied until the early hours of the morning.

The F1 Grand Prix in Las Vegas brought together the worlds of sports, entertainment, and luxury. The race may be over, but the memories created during this unforgettable weekend will remain etched in the minds of all those who experienced it.

