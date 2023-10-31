Stars Light Up Social Media with Jaw-Dropping Halloween Costumes

Halloween has long been a favorite holiday in Hollywood, and this year is no exception. Celebrities from all corners of the entertainment industry are taking to social media to showcase their incredible costumes, and they are definitely setting the bar high.

Pop diva Mariah Carey transformed into the sultry Jessica Rabbit, while reality TV stars Kylie and Kendall Jenner got creative as Sugar and Spice. Actress Barbie Ferreira embraced the spooky spirit as a hauntingly beautiful ghoul nurse.

Singer Ariana Grande took a trip back in time to 1995, impressively channeling Elizabeth Berkley’s iconic character from “Showgirls,” with the help of her friend Elizabeth Gillies. Meanwhile, dancer and recording artist Lexy Panterra paid homage to the legendary Elvira Mistress of the Dark, a popular and sexy choice among Halloween enthusiasts.

The Kardashian clan, known for their extravagant Halloween celebrations, did not disappoint this year. Kim Kardashian and her daughter North West captivated fans dressing up as the iconic duo from the 90s film “Clueless,” with Kim as Alicia Silverstone’s character and North as Stacey Dash’s character. A clever nod to the fact that North was born a few years after the film’s release.

Other notable celebrity costumes included Paris Hilton’s spot-on Katy Perry impression, Demi Lovato’s enchanting Disney princess ensemble, and Kate Beckinsale’s revival of the sci-fi icon Barbarella.

These jaw-dropping costumes have left fans in awe, proving once again that Hollywood knows how to make a statement when it comes to Halloween. The anticipation for next year’s costumes is already building, as fans eagerly await the creativity and showmanship that will surely be on display once again.

FAQ

