Spread Holiday Cheer to Children in Need with Our Festive Cards

Summary: This article urges readers to join our effort in bringing joy to children living with cancer this Christmas season. With the support of celebrities like Gaby Roslin, Rick Astley, Lisa Snowdon, Martin Kemp, Gareth Gates, and Laura Hamilton, we encourage everyone to purchase our limited-edition Christmas cards. All proceeds from the sales will be used to buy presents for children in hospitals across the country.

This heartwarming campaign aims to make a difference in the lives of children spending Christmas in the hospital. TV presenter Gaby Roslin emphasizes the importance of donating to our cause, describing it as “wonderful” and appealing for readers to purchase the cards designed children themselves.

Iconic singer Rick Astley passionately adds, “Get buying these Christmas cards so other kids who might be in the hospital or not having the greatest Christmas can have a bit of joy as well.” He recognizes the significance of bringing happiness to children during this festive season.

Actor Martin Kemp, also a father of two, praises The Sun’s campaign as a beautiful idea that provides much-needed support to parents during Christmas. He highlights the importance of helping those who need it the most, particularly during this time of year.

Television presenter Lisa Snowdon expresses her wholehearted support for our campaign, stating, “My heart goes out to everybody who is unwell with cancer and any families touched cancer.” She calls for readers to join in and bring comfort to those facing difficult circumstances.

Singer Gareth Gates echoes this sentiment, urging readers to support the campaign and make it a magical Christmas for children in need. Laura Hamilton, a mother of two and presenter of A Place In The Sun, emphasizes the importance of supporting families with sick children, encouraging readers to take part in our initiative.

Let’s all come together this holiday season and make a difference in the lives of these children. Our limited-edition Christmas cards, priced at £6 for a pack of 12, can be purchased at any of the 170 The Entertainer stores across the UK or online at thetoyshop.com. Join us in spreading holiday cheer to children in need.