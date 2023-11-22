Celebrities Urged to Promote Ceasefire in Gaza at Bafta Scotland Awards

Celebrities and political figures attending the Bafta Scotland Awards in Glasgow were encouraged to use their platform to call for a ceasefire in Gaza. As the glitzy event unfolded, guests were handed envelopes containing these instructions, urging them to show solidarity with Palestinians amidst the ongoing conflict. The awards ceremony, hosted Edith Bowman, is recognized as a prominent celebration of Scottish talent, with attendees including First Minister Humza Yousaf and actresses Ashley Jensen and Sharon Rooney.

During the evening, some winners and nominees seized the opportunity to express their support for Palestine. Eilidh Munro, the director of the award-winning short film and animation, asserted her solidarity with everyone in Palestine. This highlights the growing trend of individuals leveraging public platforms to address pressing global issues. In an interview, Bowman revealed the mixed emotions she experienced as the host, admitting to excitement and nervousness. Her role as the evening’s “maitre’d” was to ensure that all attendees had a memorable time.

The presence of these influential figures at the Bafta Scotland Awards not only reflects their dedication to the industry but also their willingness to use their fame for a greater purpose. It is crucial to recognize the power celebrities and politicians hold to amplify important messages and advocate for change. In this instance, the focus is on urging a ceasefire in Gaza, a region engulfed in continued violence and humanitarian crises.

