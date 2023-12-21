2023: A Year of Glamorous Celebrity Weddings

In the year 2023, the world of celebrities has been abuzz with both divorces and extravagant weddings. While many high-profile relationships ended, there were also several fairytale unions that captured the public’s attention. From secret elopements to grand ceremonies, here are some of the most talked-about celebrity weddings of the year.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, known for their whirlwind romance, took their wedding celebrations to a whole new level. The couple exchanged vows not just once, but three times. Their final celebration took place at the picturesque destination of Portofino, Italy, with a weekend filled with Dolce & Gabbana-themed festivities.

Not to be outdone, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez surprised fans with a spontaneous elopement in Las Vegas. However, this was just the beginning of their wedding journey. Later in the year, the couple went all out with a lavish estate wedding, creating a memorable event that left everyone in awe.

Other celebrity couples also had their fair share of unforgettable weddings in 2023. Chrishell Stause and G Flip opted for a rock-and-roll elopement, adding a unique twist to their special day. Meanwhile, Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge tied the knot in a fashion-forward ceremony on the stunning French Riviera. And let’s not forget Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens, who celebrated their love with multiple ceremonies, each one as grand as the next.

While we may not have been fortunate enough to be part of these star-studded celebrations, we can still marvel at the enchantment from a distance. The year 2023 has proven to be an eventful one in the world of celebrity weddings, with each couple adding their own touch of glamour and romance to their special moments.