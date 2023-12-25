New Celebrities Tie the Knot in Spectacular Year of Weddings

In a year filled with love and joy, an impressive list of celebrities walked down the aisle and said their “I dos.” From Hollywood actors to sports stars and YouTube sensations, 2023 was truly a banner year for celebrity weddings.

Country star Jennifer Hart kicked off the year marrying actor and voice artist Rob Ricotta in a romantic ceremony in Nashville. Hart shared beautiful moments from their wedding day on Instagram, expressing her happiness and excitement for this new chapter in her life.

MLB star Greg Deichmann also found love and tied the knot with his best friend, Burckel Gervai, in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Deichmann shared a heartfelt Instagram post, thanking their loved ones for making their wedding weekend unforgettable.

YouTube vlogger Shane Dawson surprised his followers announcing his marriage to fellow YouTuber Ryland Adams. The couple opted for an intimate ceremony and promised to celebrate with their family and friends at a later time.

Actress Rose McIver, known for her role in Netflix’s “A Christmas Prince” franchise, married her real-life Prince Charming, photographer George Byrne. The couple embraced a vintage-inspired theme for their wedding, and their happiness was evident in the photo shared on social media.

Broadway star McKinley Belcher III celebrated his love for artist Blake Fox in front of their closest friends and family. Belcher expressed his gratitude for finding a love beyond his dreams and looked forward to a future filled with love and happiness.

Model Erin Heatherton, who once dated Leonardo DiCaprio, found her happily ever after with entrepreneur Karol Kocemba. The couple danced their way into marriage, with Heatherton sharing a heartwarming video on Instagram.

Iconic astronaut Buzz Aldrin tied the knot with Dr. Anca Faur on his 93rd birthday. The esteemed astronaut shared the news of their private ceremony on Twitter, expressing their excitement and love for each other.

Actress Abigail Breslin also joined the list of newlyweds, marrying investor Ira Kuyansky. Breslin announced the happy news on Instagram, sharing a glimpse of their wedding bands and a photo from their reception.

Grammy-winning artist Marc Anthony rounded up the year of celebrity weddings introducing the world to Mr. and Mrs. Muñiz. The singer shared moments from their wedding day on Instagram, showcasing their love and happiness.

This year has been filled with love, joy, and memorable moments for these newlyweds. As fans, we look forward to witnessing their love stories unfold and wishing them a lifetime of happiness together.