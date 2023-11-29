New Celebrity Tree Lighter Brings Joy and Unity to Palm Springs

Actress Judith Chapman has been announced as the celebrity tree lighter for the upcoming holiday event at the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway in 2023. This annual tradition brings people together in peace and harmony during these challenging times, spreading the message of goodwill to all.

The highly-anticipated Tree Lighting Ceremony will take place on Sunday, starting at 5:30 p.m. at the Tramway’s Mountain Station. The event will be emceed Patrick Evans from KESQ and will feature the enchanting voices of the Palm Springs High School Choir performing beloved holiday favorites.

Chapman, known for her unforgettable roles in popular daytime dramas such as “The Young and the Restless,” “Days of our Lives,” “The Bold and the Beautiful,” and “General Hospital,” will have the honor of lighting the magnificent 45-foot tree. Adorned with over 4,000 dazzling LED lights, this breathtaking sight can be seen from all corners of the Coachella Valley.

Aside from her success in the world of television, Chapman has also made appearances in notable series such as “The Fall Guy,” “Murder She Wrote,” and “Silk Stalkings.” Her versatility as an actress has captivated audiences for years, earning her a prominent place in the entertainment industry.

The Palm Springs Aerial Tramway is delighted to present an exciting lineup of talented performers throughout the 2023 holiday season. Joining the Palm Springs High School Choir will be other esteemed groups such as Jurupa Valley High School Chamber Singers, Coachella Valley High School Concert Choir, Cathedral City High School Choirs, and Encore High School for the Arts Madrigals.

Come and experience the magic of the Tree Lighting Ceremony, a momentous occasion that unites the community and spreads holiday cheer. Admission to the event is included with regular Tram tickets, providing a wonderful opportunity for families and friends to create lasting memories together.

