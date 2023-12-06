Can Celebrities Really Be Generous Tippers?

Celebrities, whether they are movie stars, comedians, or singers, often attract attention for their glamorous lifestyles and extravagant spending habits. But when it comes to tipping, do these famous individuals live up to their larger-than-life image? According to Stephen Zagor, a former restaurant manager in New York City, the answer varies widely.

Zagor recalls one well-known film producer who used to frequent his restaurant and always left a generous tip. In fact, this producer would tip a whopping 100% of the bill, regardless of the amount. On the opposite end of the spectrum, Zagor encountered a younger movie actor who, despite achieving high box-office success, consistently left a measly 15% tip. Considering that most patrons in the restaurant left between 20% and 25%, this actor’s tipping behavior was notably stingy.

But perhaps the most shocking story involves a very famous singer who dined at the restaurant. Despite her immense wealth and fame, she left only a $1 tip, not once, but twice. This behavior is particularly offensive considering that restaurant workers rely heavily on tips to supplement their income.

While Zagor’s stories shed light on the tipping habits of celebrities, it is important to remember that not all famous individuals fit into these extremes. Tipping is a personal choice, and while some celebrities choose to be exceptionally generous, others may not prioritize tipping as highly. Etiquette experts generally recommend tipping in the 15% to 20% range for sit-down meals at restaurants.

As fascinating as these stories may be, it is crucial to remember that tipping should be based on the quality of service provided, rather than the status of the individual serving you. Regardless of whether you encounter a generous celebrity or a less-than-stellar tipper, it’s essential to treat all service workers with respect and appreciation.