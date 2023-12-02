A Unique Approach to Small Business Grant Programs

Large businesses are finding innovative ways to give back to their communities through small business grant programs. One tequila brand, Gran Coramino Tequila, founded Kevin Hart and tequila maker Juan Domingo Beckmann, is launching a new round of applications for its giveback program called The Coramino Fund. In partnership with Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC), this program aims to provide $10,000 grants and educational resources to Black and Latinx entrepreneurs in the U.S. and Mexico.

Meanwhile, the Feed the Soul Foundation, in collaboration with the Grubhub Community Fund and Stella Artois, is offering grants to marginalized culinary business owners through the Restaurant Business Development Grant Program. This program not only provides financial support with grants of $25,000 but also offers an educational component, allowing recipients to work closely with industry experts and consultants for six months.

In the town of Thomaston, Maine, the Community & Economic Development Committee has introduced the Small Business Micro-Grant Program. This program supports small businesses offering grants of up to $3,000. Eligible businesses with a brick-and-mortar establishment in Thomaston can use the funds for various purposes, such as improving their commercial spaces, upgrading technology, implementing new marketing campaigns, and more.

Canton, New York, recognizes the hardships faced microenterprises and small businesses during the pandemic. To provide assistance, the Canton CARES Small Business Grant Program is now accepting applications. Businesses with less than 25 employees can apply for funds to prepare for, prevent, or respond to the effects of the pandemic.

Lastly, Antioch, California, is offering Small Business Grants to support businesses in high-crime areas. Eligible businesses can receive grants ranging from $5,000 to $25,000. The funds can be used to improve safety and security measures or enhance storefronts to attract more customers.

These small business grant programs are just a sample of the various initiatives that aim to uplift entrepreneurs and business owners. By providing financial assistance and educational resources, these programs contribute to the growth and success of small businesses in different communities.

FAQ

What is The Coramino Fund?

The Coramino Fund is a giveback program initiated Gran Coramino Tequila, founded Kevin Hart and Juan Domingo Beckmann. It provides $10,000 grants and educational resources to Black and Latinx entrepreneurs in the U.S. and Mexico.

What is the Restaurant Business Development Grant Program?

The Restaurant Business Development Grant Program, organized the Feed the Soul Foundation in partnership with the Grubhub Community Fund and Stella Artois, offers grants of $25,000 to marginalized culinary business owners. It also includes an educational component where recipients can work closely with industry experts and consultants.

What is the Small Business Micro-Grant Program?

The Small Business Micro-Grant Program, introduced the Community & Economic Development Committee in Thomaston, Maine, provides grants of up to $3,000 for small businesses in the town. The funds can be used for physical improvements, tech upgrades, marketing campaigns, and more.

What is the Canton CARES Small Business Grant Program?

The Canton CARES Small Business Grant Program, in Canton, New York, offers assistance to microenterprises and small businesses affected the pandemic. Applicants must demonstrate how they will use the funds to prepare for, prevent, or respond to the effects of the pandemic.

What are the Antioch Small Business Grants?

The Antioch Small Business Grants, provided the city of Antioch, California, aim to support businesses in high-crime areas. Grants ranging from $5,000 to $25,000 can be used for safety and security improvements or storefront enhancements.