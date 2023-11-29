The Dark Side of Veneers: Chasing an Unrealistic Standard of Beauty

Growing up, it seemed like everyone I knew had a retainer or braces. I, too, wore a retainer to correct my overbite. While I am now content with my appearance, I can’t help but feel a hint of paranoia about my teeth. They may not meet society’s standards of “perfect teeth,” but I am grateful for the mouth I have.

Veneers, a cosmetic dental procedure invented in 1928, have become increasingly popular in recent years. These custom-made dental coverings are bonded to the front of existing teeth, often requiring the natural teeth to be ground down. Although veneers can significantly transform one’s smile, they come with a hefty price tag, averaging £500 – £1000 per tooth in the UK.

Celebrities have long been at the forefront of dental transformations, with veneers playing a major role in achieving the coveted perfect smile. Their influence has made veneers more openly discussed and demanded the public. The explosion of veneers’ popularity can be attributed to the trend-setting nature of celebrities and the constant exposure to their flawless smiles.

The notion of “perfect teeth” has been deeply ingrained in our minds for decades. With advancements in dental care and cosmetic options becoming more accessible, the standards for what are considered “bad teeth” have dramatically increased. Naturally occurring imperfections such as crookedness, overbites, overlapping teeth, discoloration, or gaps are now deemed undesirable, equated to poor hygiene and unattractiveness.

Veneers serve as beacons that invite stares. Their pristine appearance often feels too perfect, leading to an uncanny quality that many find unappealing. Despite individual ideas of beauty, it is challenging to find anyone who genuinely believes veneers look natural. These artificial enhancements contribute to the homogenization of beauty standards across races, genders, sizes, and natures. Every face starts to resemble an advertisement for veneers, causing others to question the validity of their own unique and healthy teeth.

Aside from aesthetic concerns, the potential health risks of veneers are often overlooked. Grinding down natural teeth leaves them vulnerable to infection, with the removal of enamel making it impossible to regenerate. Exposed nerves could lead to numerous root canals and further complications. Individuals seeking cheaper options abroad have reported pain and aesthetic issues, only to realize that their original teeth have been irreversibly altered.

It is crucial to recognize that veneers do not equate to genuine oral health. Teeth naturally discolor to some degree, and that does not signify neglect. Veneers can feel like another way for society to undermine the majority who cannot afford such expensive cosmetic procedures.

Like many other beauty trends, veneers will likely fade in popularity, just as breast implants and other procedures have in the past. However, there will always be a new standard of perfection emerging. We must be cautious not to fall prey to these unattainable ideals and the emotional and physical toll they can exact. The pursuit of perfection should not come at the expense of our well-being.