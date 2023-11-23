New Initiative Provides Free Medical Care to Victims of Antisemitic Hate Crimes

In recent years, the rise of antisemitic incidents has become a growing concern for Jewish communities around the world. To address this issue, renowned plastic surgeon Dr. Ira Savetsky has embarked on a mission to offer free medical care to victims of antisemitic violence. His initiative aims to empower and support those affected hate crimes, whether through medical intervention or simply providing a safe space.

Savetsky, along with a team of volunteer physicians, including dermatologists, anesthesiologists, and cosmetic dentists, is offering free care to individuals victimized violent antisemitic hate crimes. The initiative covers a range of procedures, from scar treatments to extensive reconstructive surgery.

One of the individuals who sought assistance from Savetsky was Rafi, a victim of a hate crime in a Jewish neighborhood. After being viciously attacked for his Jewish identity, he reached out to Savetsky, who didn’t hesitate to offer his expertise. This case, along with others, inspired Savetsky to extend his support further through social media. He invited others who have experienced hate crimes to seek help and emphasized that they are not alone.

The initiative not only focuses on helping individuals who have been physically injured but also those who feel compelled to conceal their Jewish identity out of fear. Savetsky acknowledges the importance of addressing the underlying fear that drives such decisions, highlighting that it goes beyond removing a tattoo or undergoing a surgical procedure.

Overall, Savetsky’s initiative aims to bring attention to the pervasive issue of antisemitic violence while providing tangible support and empowerment to its victims. By offering free medical care, he hopes to make a difference in the lives of those affected hate crimes, both in Israel and abroad.

FAQ

What is the purpose of the initiative?

The initiative aims to provide free medical care to victims of antisemitic violence and empower them in the face of hate.

Who is involved in the initiative?

Dr. Ira Savetsky, a renowned plastic surgeon, leads the initiative, along with a team of volunteer physicians specializing in various disciplines.

What types of procedures are covered the initiative?

The initiative covers a range of procedures, including scar treatments, reconstructive surgery, and tattoo removal.

How can victims of hate crimes seek assistance?

Those affected hate crimes can reach out to Dr. Savetsky through social media or other channels to seek help and support.

Is the initiative limited to victims in a specific location?

The initiative aims to support victims of antisemitic violence both in Israel and abroad, providing care wherever it is needed.

