Celebrity Squares: A New Gameshow Premiering on VH1

VH1 is set to premiere a new gameshow series called Celebrity Squares on Tuesday, Oct. 17 at 8/7c. Hosted DC Young Fly, each episode will feature celebrity guests who will be asked a series of Black trivia questions, and contestants will have to determine whether the stars are answering correctly or bluffing.

If you’re looking to watch the series premiere live, you have a few options. The episode will be available to stream on Tuesday via Philo, FuboTV, and DirecTV Stream, all of which offer free trials for new subscribers.

Philo is an affordable live streaming service that provides access to over 70 live TV channels for just $25 a month after the free trial. Some popular channels available on Philo include the Hallmark Channel, MTV, AMC, HGTV, and Discovery Channel. In addition to live TV, Philo also offers unlimited DVR and a variety of on-demand movies and TV shows.

FuboTV is another alternative to regular cable, offering over 100 live channels for $74.99 a month after the free trial. While it is known as a sports-focused streaming service, FuboTV also includes channels like ESPN, ABC, NBC, CBS, TLC, and MTV. Users can enjoy on-demand shows and movies and even have the option to record their favorite TV shows.

DirecTV Stream is similar to FuboTV, offering a similar lineup of channels and features. Its base package, available for $74.99 a month after the free trial, includes over 75 live TV channels. To explore all of DirecTV Stream’s channel packages, you can visit their website.

With multiple options available, viewers can choose the streaming service that best suits their preferences and enjoy watching Celebrity Squares with the host DC Young Fly and exciting celebrity guests.

Sources:

– VH1 – Celebrity Squares

– Philo

– FuboTV

– DirecTV Stream