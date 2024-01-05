Kate Hudson Ventures into Skincare Market

Kate Hudson, known for her multiple business ventures, is expanding her empire into the skincare market. Following the success of her clothing line, vodka brand, podcast, and collaboration with Fabletics, Hudson is set to launch her own line of skincare products.

While her album may have been a half-joking rumor, it seems that Hudson is serious about making a mark in the beauty industry. With her nutritional supplement, In Bloom, recently launching at Whole Foods, it’s no surprise that she is venturing into the world of skincare.

In other news, all-black outfits seem to be a trend among celebrities. Julianne Moore, styled renowned stylist Kate Young, consistently nails the all-black look on the red carpet. Young, however, seems to have lost some significant clients while others have remained loyal to her.

Speaking of celebrity relationships, there has been chatter about Justin Hartley and Sofia Pernas splitting up. However, Pernas recently posted a 2023 recap on Instagram, featuring multiple photos of Hartley, suggesting that they are still together. It seems that the couple may simply not be active on social media.

On a different note, there is a peculiar feeling that Glen Powell may be the new Chris Evans in Hollywood, although the reason behind this speculation remains uncertain.

Meanwhile, Kevin Hart is taking legal action against a former assistant and a YouTube host for alleged extortion. Hart’s team claims that there is an existing non-disclosure agreement in place and that the allegations made against him are defamatory. This is not the first time Hart has faced extortion attempts, as he was previously targeted during a cheating scandal in 2018.

As the lawsuit unfolds, it is worth noting that the Hart family spent New Year’s Eve together, suggesting that they remain united amidst the legal battle.