Lil Nas X has undoubtedly solidified his position as one of the most entertaining and authentic celebrities on Twitter. While other stars may attempt to maintain a curated image or shy away from expressing their true selves on the platform, Lil Nas X remains refreshingly genuine. And not only is he genuine, but he is also undeniably the best at what he does – being himself.

Recently, Dave Chappelle referenced Lil Nas X in his new Netflix special, but let’s be real: Lil Nas X is far funnier than Chappelle. While Chappelle may comment on culture, Lil Nas X actively creates it. His ability to tell stories and deliver punchlines, such as his joke about kids watching the “Montero” video on BET at 10 am, showcases his unmatched comedic storytelling skills.

However, it’s not just Lil Nas X who brings the humor. His fans are equally hilarious and add another layer of entertainment to the mix. From Gypsy Rose’s comment exclaiming, “they freed me just in time,” to Beyoncé’s witty response about church in the morning, and Elton John’s playful quip, “And yall thought I was gay as hell,” Lil Nas X’s fans prove to be incredibly witty and entertaining in their own right.

Cardi B, much like Lil Nas X, also has a genuine and humorous presence on Twitter. She consistently uses her real voice and demonstrates self-awareness, making her just as engaging as Lil Nas X. With her quick wit and infectious personality, Cardi B is poised to have a sensational 2024, akin to the rise of Shakira in her prime.

In other news, Madonna celebrated New Year’s Eve with her children and Stella McCartney. The close bond between Madonna and McCartney has transcended distance and time, highlighting the importance of maintaining strong connections even after major life changes. Madonna’s commitment to family and her unique ability to balance her career and personal life continue to inspire.

As we look ahead to the Oscars, there is anticipation surrounding Ryan Gosling’s potential nomination. If he does receive a nod, it would be remarkable to see his partner, Eva Mendes, his side. While the couple typically avoids the spotlight and public events, this special occasion would warrant a public outing and serve as a testament to their enduring relationship.

In a world filled with carefully crafted personas, Lil Nas X remains a breath of fresh air on Twitter. His genuine presence and unmatched wit continue to capture the hearts and funny bones of fans everywhere.