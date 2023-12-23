Taylor Swift’s Inner Circle Evolves: Who’s In and Who’s Out?

Summary: Taylor Swift’s squad has undergone some changes, with certain members not seeming to be part of her inner circle anymore. While some transitions have taken place, it is notable that friendships with Martha Hunt and Lily Aldridge appear to have shifted. However, it is important to consider that friend dynamics often change, even more so when it involves Taylor Swift. Let’s take a closer look at these shifts and what they might mean.

Changes in Taylor Swift’s squad have been the talk of the town lately. While some members like Blake Lively and Gigi Hadid have seamlessly transitioned to the new team, others seem to have drifted away. Martha Hunt and Lily Aldridge were once close with Taylor, but their presence in her inner circle has faded, at least in the public eye. Reports suggested that Lily attended one of Taylor’s concerts, while Martha was present at another, but does this indicate anything significant?

Moving away from the concerts, let’s examine the social interactions. Martha Hunt resides in NYC, and Lily Aldridge, being a model, has easy access to the city as well. Friendships often evolve and shift, but when it comes to Taylor Swift, the changes are noticeable.

In a seemingly unrelated instance, Caylee Cowan and Casey Affleck, who used to swoon over each other on Instagram, have become less active in displaying their connection. However, keen observers have noticed that Caylee now occasionally comments on Jennifer Lopez’s posts. While Casey didn’t attend Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s recent wedding, he reportedly made an appearance at their Christmas party.

Coming back to Caylee Cowan, she appears to be strategizing her way closer to her sister-in-law’s heart. This is evident from her comments providing support for Delola, a brand likely affiliated with her sister-in-law.

Shifting the focus, FX recently used the term “The Original Housewives” in a teaser for Ryan Murphy’s Capote vs. The Swans. While Derek Blasberg was often considered an Instagram Truman Capote, it turns out that Andy Cohen fits the bill. Madonna even called him out on stage, acknowledging his knack for stirring up messes. It seems like Andy Cohen had an amazing week.

Linda Evangelista’s comeback has been gaining momentum, thanks to the support she receives from the fashion industry, Vogue, and the Supers. Surprisingly, even her son’s stepmother has shown warm and fuzzy feelings toward her. Despite a tumultuous child support battle with Francois Pinault in the past, it seems they now peacefully co-parent and have even spent holidays together.

Lastly, Lindsay Lohan appears to be making a quieter comeback. After years of setbacks, she seems to be on solid ground, as evidenced her successful Mean Girls reunion for a commercial. Additionally, she has a new Netflix movie, Irish Wish, scheduled for release in 2024.

In conclusion, Taylor Swift’s squad is witnessing changes in its inner circle, with some members seeming less connected to her. Friendships in the public eye may shift, but it’s important to remember that this is not unusual, especially within Taylor Swift’s social circle.