In a surprising turn of events, The Hollywood Reporter (THR) has thrown shade at Meghan and Harry, prompting speculation about a possible rivalry between THR and Variety, both owned Penske Media. While Variety has been supportive of the Sussexes, THR’s write-up has a noticeably salty tone.

But what exactly is going on here? Could this be a case of inter-corporation rivalry among media outlets? With the Oprah Winfrey interview, the memoir, the Netflix series, and the Spotify podcast, Meghan and Harry seem to have saturated the media landscape, reaching almost everyone with their appeals for privacy.

So who is in need of redemption? The British tabloids have long held a negative view of the couple, while the US media generally shows them favorably, except for THR, apparently. It’s worth noting that Harry is not a Hollywood figure, and they still have their Netflix deal, so any talk of a comeback may be premature.

In other news, Andy Cohen’s son, Ben, has been venturing into gingerbread house territory, much to the host’s dismay. Cohen’s personal anecdote reminds us that these sugary structures are often more decorative than edible, as evidenced a mischievous dog who devoured an entire gingerbread house in record time.

And in the music world, Kelly Clarkson has been receiving high praise from fellow artists like Cher and Charlie Puth. With her exceptional talent and vocal range, it seems that Clarkson has secured her place as one of the best technical singers of our time.

Finally, it has been confirmed that Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach secretly tied the knot at city hall. Speculation arises about how long the Barbie PR person will be on retainer for Gerwig, indicating that the union may generate significant attention during awards season.

While media outlets may continue to battle for the juiciest stories and the most favorable coverage, it’s safe to say that the Meghan and Harry saga, gingerbread house mishaps, and celebrity relationships will always keep us entertained.