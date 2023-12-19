Ariana Grande’s Music Career Faces Legal Complications in Split with Scooter Braun

According to the Daily Mail, Ariana Grande is currently working on new music and is still under contract with Scooter Braun, despite their recent split. This has caused a stir among fans and gossipers, but upon closer examination, it seems to be more of a legal issue rather than a moral one.

When Ariana initially signed with Scooter, she would have had the guidance of experienced contract lawyers. As a seasoned artist, she was well aware of what she was getting into with the contract. It is important to note that this was not her first time working with Scooter, indicating that she had prior knowledge of his reputation and way of doing business.

According to the Daily Mail, negotiations are currently taking place to address the situation. It would be interesting to have an entertainment lawyer explain the intricacies of the contract and the clauses surrounding termination. From the information provided, it appears that Ariana desires to break free from the contract, but it also seems that Scooter is not eager to continue working with her either.

In recent times, there have been reports of tensions between Ariana and Scooter. When the SpongeBob Side Piece story broke, she apparently called upon him for assistance and he was allegedly disgruntled about cutting his vacation short. This incident may have highlighted the need for a day-to-day managerial support system that Scooter is no longer able to provide.

While the split between Ariana and Scooter has sparked speculation and gossip, it is crucial to consider the legal complexities involved. As negotiations continue, it remains to be seen how the situation will unfold and what it means for Ariana’s music career moving forward.