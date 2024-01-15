Music Memorabilia Raffle Raises Funds for Local Education Program

A unique opportunity to own a piece of music history is coming to a close this month, as the Beaumont Boys Bash Guitar Raffle reaches its conclusion. The fundraiser, organized the Bob Hope School Music Program, aims to raise funds for education in the Port Arthur community.

The star of the raffle is a Mitchell guitar that holds the signatures of 12 well-known celebrities who attended the 2011 Beaumont Boys Bash, an event that supported the Hughen Center charter holder. Among the performers who added their signatures to the instrument are Clay Walker, Neal McCoy, Zona Jones, and Blue Broussard, who graced the stage with their unforgettable performances on April 16. The event also featured a memorable Nashville Songwriters’ Night on April 15, where Kevin Denney, Byron Hill, and Wynn Varble made their mark.

In addition to these musical talents, the guitar boasts signatures from other notable figures, including football coach Bum Phillips, country artist Mark Chesnutt, and former Houston Oilers players Elvin Bethea and Dan Pastorini. Even Miss Texas 2010, Ashley Melnick, left her mark on this one-of-a-kind piece of memorabilia.

The guitar raffle will be drawn on January 22, so act now to secure your chance to win. With tickets priced at a reasonable $10 each, this is an affordable opportunity to support a worthy cause while potentially adding a valuable item to your collection. To purchase tickets or find out more about the raffle, visit go.rallyup.com/boysbashguitar.

Don’t miss out on the chance to own a piece of music history while making a difference in the lives of students in the Port Arthur community.