Summary: In this article, we explore the unconventional holiday styles of a prominent celebrity who has a knack for covering Christmas classics. Despite their typically laid-back appearance, this celebrity never fails to surprise with their unique fashion choices and contagious smile.

This unique ornament-shaped celeb, with their cool and collected presence, is known for donning baggy pants, beanies, and a pair of attention-grabbing slippers. Their slippers, flashing a friendly smile, are an ever-present accessory that adds to their distinctive style.

In addition to their fashion sense, this celebrity has demonstrated their musical talent performing a special Christmas classic for none other than Barack and Michelle Obama. However, their repertoire goes far beyond that one memorable performance, as they have covered various holiday songs throughout the years.

So, once you’ve dusted off this hot holiday accessory, make sure to greet this remarkable celebrity “Under The Mistletoe.” Their unconventional Christmas style and contagious cherubic smile will undoubtedly bring a unique and joyous touch to the festive season.