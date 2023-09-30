Celebrity SAS Feud Revealed: Jermaine Pennant Snubs Male Cast on Social Media

A feud has come to light amongst the cast of Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins, with former England footballer Jermaine Pennant snubbing most of the male contestants on social media. The Channel 4 show, known for its grueling challenges, will feature Pennant as one of the famous faces taking part.

In a surprising move, Pennant has chosen not to follow the majority of his male co-stars, including disgraced former Health Secretary Matt Hancock. The tension between the two men will be evident from the very first episode, where they face off against each other and engage in a physical altercation, with Pennant landing a punch on Hancock’s face.

Interestingly, Pennant does follow most of the female contestants on Instagram, including Love Island’s Montana Brown, TOWIE’s Amber Turner, comedian Zoe Lyons, Michelle Heaton, and athlete Perri Shakes Drayton. However, he does not follow Dancing on Ice’s Siva Kaneswaran and rugby legend Gareth Thomas, among others.

Meanwhile, Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins will feature one of its most challenging trials yet, leaving stars like Gareth Thomas and Amber Turner fighting for their lives. In a harrowing scene, the recruits are forced to remove their gas masks while attempting to escape a room filled with toxic tear gas.

The feud between Pennant and the male cast members adds another layer of drama to an already intense show. Viewers can only speculate on the reasons behind the snubs and how it will impact the dynamics within the Celebrity SAS lineup.

