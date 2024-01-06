Eager Celebrities and Athletes List Luxury Properties for Sale

Summary: As the new year begins, various high-profile individuals, including actors, athletes, and musicians, have wasted no time in marketing their opulent properties for sale. From Miami to Atlanta, the listings range from sleek penthouses to sprawling mansions, attracting potential buyers with luxurious features and breathtaking views.

Caroline Wozniacki, the renowned tennis star, and her husband, former NBA player David Lee Want, have listed their Miami Beach penthouse for an impressive $42.5 million. The five-bedroom, six-bathroom property boasts a marble kitchen island, a private rooftop pool, and a bar overlooking the water.

Actor Tyler Perry’s former mansion, famous for its appearance in the film “Diary of a Mad Black Woman,” has also hit the market. Priced at $6 million, the sprawling residence features six bedrooms, marble floors, floor-to-ceiling windows, a theater, and a gym across 16,500 square feet. Additionally, it offers an infinity pool and al fresco dining area.

Former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has listed his Washington, D.C. townhouse for sale at $6.5 million, a $1 million increase from his purchase price. The four-bedroom property spans 5,709 square feet.

NBA all-star Joel Embiid has put his two-story Philadelphia penthouse up for sale for $5.5 million. Alongside two bedrooms, the penthouse includes a rooftop pool and magnificent skyline views.

Furthermore, an exquisite property in Chicago, which once served as the residence of writer Ernest Hemingway and his first wife, is available for purchase for the first time in 55 years. Listed at $2 million, the property encompasses two studio apartments with separate entrances, a five-bedroom main house, and a three-bedroom coach house with a two-car garage.

Even professional athletes are joining the trend. Michael Soroka, a pitcher for the Chicago White Sox, is selling his Atlanta townhome for $1.15 million. The three-bedroom property comes with a gourmet kitchen, custom built-ins, and a workout room.

In 2023, Beyoncé and Jay-Z made headlines purchasing a stunning Malibu property for a jaw-dropping $190 million, ranking it as the most expensive home sold that year. Other notable sales included a $170 million Palm Beach home bought luxury car dealer Michael Cantanucci and his wife, Rush Limbaugh’s former home, which was sold to billionaire William Lauder for $155 million, and a Greenwich, Connecticut, mansion that sold for $138.8 million to an anonymous buyer.

Although the overall housing market experienced a decline in 2023 due to high mortgage rates, there were still a few noteworthy transactions. Five deals closed for $100 million or more, while 33 properties sold for $50 million or higher. While mortgage rates have cooled off in recent months, experts are predicting a potential rise in the coming year due to concerns about inflation, debt, and the possibility of a recession.

In addition to these listings, numerous other celebrities, such as Kevin Love, Zoe Saldana, and Kendrick Lamar, have recently purchased extravagant properties, starting the new year in luxurious surroundings.

For those interested in the real estate ventures of the rich and famous, there is always more to explore.