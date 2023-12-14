Title: Celebrities Show Their Love for Horses on National Horse Day

Summary: On National Horse Day, Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner, Alicia Keys, Selma Blair, and Olivia Dunne express their fondness for horses through various snapshots. These celebrities demonstrate the joy and connection that can be found between humans and these magnificent creatures.

Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner share a joyful moment as they pose alongside their equine companions, capturing their mutual affection on camera. Alicia Keys, on the other hand, fulfills a lifelong dream as she takes a breathtaking horseback ride through the water, symbolizing the adventurous spirit that lies within.

Selma Blair seizes a unique opportunity to get up close and personal with a horse, but it seems the horse has ulterior motives, showing more interest in food than being the focus of a photograph. Despite this, Blair’s encounter highlights the unpredictable and authentic nature of interacting with animals.

LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne, though accustomed to the balance beam rather than the pommel horse, finds herself atop a magnificent white-maned steed. The contrast between her athletic pursuits and the elegance of equestrianism is striking, emphasizing the versatility and appeal of these majestic creatures.

Horses, often overlooked some, continue to captivate hearts and minds. National Horse Day serves as a reminder to appreciate these animals and the connections they foster with humans. Through their interactions and shared experiences, celebrities and everyday individuals alike demonstrate the enduring bond between humans and horses.