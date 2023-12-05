Famous Faces in Politics: Can Celebrities Bring Positive Change?

Several political parties in Bangladesh are gearing up for the upcoming 12th parliamentary election, and what stands out in this election is the inclusion of celebrities in the list of nominees. The Awami League and Jatiya Party have both announced their candidates, and among them are well-known figures from various fields.

While celebrities crossing over into politics is not a new phenomenon, it raises the question of whether their fame can translate into meaningful change as lawmakers. One of the most experienced celebrity politicians in Bangladesh is Asaduzzaman Noor, who has served four consecutive terms as an MP. Despite a tragic incident during his election campaign in 2013, he has had a steady career in politics, including a stint as the minister for cultural affairs.

Another well-known figure, Momtaz Begum, is seeking reelection for a third term as an MP. As a famous folk singer, she has made headlines for her performances in parliament. She claims to have brought significant development to her constituency during her time as an MP, particularly in terms of increasing electricity coverage.

Mashrafe Bin Mortaza, the celebrated cricket captain, was elected as an MP in 2018. While his cricket career has faced challenges, he has taken on important responsibilities as a member of the parliamentary standing committee on the Ministry of Youth and Sports. He has also been involved in settling disputes among current cricketers.

Abdus Salam Murshedi, a renowned football star, has tried his hand at various high-profile roles after retirement from sports. In 2018, he ran for election and has been involved in the business and banking sectors. However, he recently faced criticism for occupying a house illegally.

Looking beyond Bangladesh, countries like Pakistan and India have also witnessed the rise of celebrity politicians. Imran Khan, who was once known as the captain who won Pakistan its only cricket world cup, served as the Prime Minister of Pakistan. India, being the world’s largest democracy, has a long list of celebrity politicians, including Bollywood stars like Sunny Deol and Hema Malini.

While it remains to be seen whether celebrity politicians can truly bring positive change, their inclusion in politics certainly brings attention and enthusiasm to the electoral process. However, it is also essential to evaluate their contributions and effectiveness as lawmakers, beyond their initial popularity.