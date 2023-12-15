A Feline Tale of Adventure and Discovery

Summary: This article tells the heartwarming and adventurous story of Fatty, a cat with a unique personality who started life as a stray in Glasgow. Fatty’s love for curry, her charming greetings, and her hunting skills endeared her to her adopted human family. Despite her untimely demise, Fatty’s memory lives on as a loyal and beloved companion.

—

Once upon a time, in the bustling streets of Glasgow, there was a cat named Fatty who possessed a truly exceptional character. She came from a colony of stray cats who called the basement of a dilapidated tenement their home. Fatty’s early days were filled with scavenging for leftovers from late-night takeaways—her fondness for curry being well-known amongst the feline community. It was during one winter evening that she successfully captured the attention of a passerby, who soon became her unwitting human companion.

Fatty swiftly made herself at home in her new environment. Her insistent meowing, like a melodic symphony, drew her human’s attention, and slowly but surely, she melted their hearts. She had an array of social behaviors that she effortlessly employed to navigate her way through life. One could not help but be captivated her high-decibel purr, which had an oddly soothing effect.

As fate would have it, Fatty’s human companions later relocated to the picturesque town of Buxton, nestled in the scenic Peak District. Fatty’s sinuous greetings captured the hearts of the elderly women who frequented the nearby guest houses. Astonishingly, they would often produce little treats, like sausage or bacon, tucked away in their handbags for Fatty to enjoy. It was no wonder she became a plump and contented feline.

However, not everyone received such a warm reception from Fatty. Her mischievous side would occasionally emerge. She discovered the perfect hiding spot on a tree stump, where she would ambush unsuspecting passersby with a theatrical yowl that never failed to startle them. The sight of their startled reactions often brought much amusement to those around her.

But Fatty’s true love lay with her human neighbor, whose doorstep frequently became a showcase for her hunting prowess. Each morning, various critters—mice, shrews, even moles—would be presented as gifts, demonstrating her unwavering affection. Witnessing her tenacity and focus as she caught a mole firsthand was nothing short of awe-inspiring.

There were occasions when Fatty returned with even larger prey, leaving half a rabbit on the doorstep—a true testament to her cunning strategy. Perched on the wall, she waited for an unsuspecting bunny to pass, then gracefully leapt down from a height of 4 feet to satisfy her hunger. The elegance and economy of her hunting method never failed to impress.

Fatty’s independent spirit was further epitomized when she disappeared one day after being subjected to an unpleasant flea powder treatment. Her human companions tirelessly searched the neighborhood and expanded their efforts until, finally, a week later, they spotted her in a driveway a mile away. It was then they realized that she had chosen to adopt a new family, leaving the flea powder days behind forever.

Sadly, Fatty’s remarkable journey came to an end at the age of 15. She met her fate on the road outside her home, oblivious to the screeching brakes of an oncoming car. However, her memory lives on, and the impact she had on those she encountered is immeasurable. Fatty taught her human companions about compassion, loyalty, and the indomitable spirit of adventure. Though no longer physically present, she will forever hold a special place in their hearts as a beloved and unforgettable companion.