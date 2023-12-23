Parents Share Festive Moments with Santa Claus

In a heartwarming display of holiday cheer, celebrities have been taking their little ones to meet Santa Claus this season. From train rides to in-home visits, these stars have gone above and beyond to make the holidays magical for their children.

One such star, Scheana Shay of Vanderpump Rules, documented her family’s trip on Instagram. They embarked on The Holiday Express down the coast, featuring a festive train ride with appearances from Santa, Buddy the Elf, and Anna and Elsa from Frozen. Shay’s daughter, Summer, even had the opportunity to give Santa a warm hug.

Another celebrity, Stassi Schroeder, opted for a more intimate experience inviting Santa into her own home. She introduced her daughter, Hartford, and newborn son, Messer, to the jolly old man himself. Schroeder playfully explained to Hartford that having Santa visit their house was a special occurrence. She also made sure to remind her daughter that extra cuddles would increase her chances of receiving Christmas presents.

While these celebrity parents are often in the public eye, their dedication to creating cherished memories for their children shines through during the holiday season. By sharing these joyous moments, they inspire other families to embrace the magic and wonder of Christmas.

As we continue to navigate the challenges of the world, it’s heartwarming to see these celebrities prioritize the happiness of their little ones and find creative ways to make the holidays special. Santa may be a beloved figure worldwide, but these celebrity parents are the true heroes, spreading love and cheer to their families and beyond.