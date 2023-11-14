Concert at Columbia University Aims to Combat Antisemitism and Unite Jewish Students

Jewish American singer and rapper Matisyahu is set to perform a live concert at Columbia University on Monday evening in an effort to galvanize Jewish students and combat the rise of antisemitism on college campuses, according to a report obtained Fox News Digital. The concert, sponsored the Israel on Campus Coalition (ICC), will also feature a special message from Israeli actress and activist Noa Tishby.

Antisemitism, which has been a pervasive form of hatred and discrimination for thousands of years, continues to persist today. Tishby emphasizes that the recent upsurge in incidents is not indicative of a rise in antisemitism but rather the fact that it is now coming to the forefront. In order to address this issue, the ICC aims to inspire American college students and pro-Israel groups to stand up for Israel and view it as a source of pride.

Matisyahu, known for his unique blend of reggae, rap, and beatbox-influenced music, expressed his desire to serve the Jewish community in the face of tragedy and antisemitism. To him, creating music and performing shows is a way to connect with fellow Jews and combat the feeling of isolation and loneliness that has emerged due to the ongoing conflict. He finds inspiration in the unity displayed Jews worldwide during these challenging times.

As protests in support of Palestine continue to take place across the nation, including on college campuses, antisemitic incidents have escalated. Graffiti promoting violence against Israel, the destruction of posters depicting kidnapped Jews, and a reported confrontation resulting in the death of an elderly Jewish man in California are just a few examples. In response to these events, Columbia University recently suspended two student groups, Students for Justice in Palestine and Jewish Voice for Peace, for violating campus event rules.

The concert at Columbia University seeks to uplift Jewish students and offer them a sense of support and community in the face of antisemitism. By showcasing the resilience and unity of the Jewish people, Matisyahu and Tishby hope to inspire others to stand up against hate and discrimination. The concert will be live-streamed on the ICC’s YouTube page, providing an opportunity for people around the world to join in this moment of solidarity.

